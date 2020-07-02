OnePlus TVs 2020 set to launch at 7 pm: Watch livestream, expected features

is set to unveil its affordable range of smart televisions in India today. The unveiling shall be done in an online-only event, which will livestream on company’s social media channels and official portal. The TV 2020 series would include three models of varied screen sizes. Price of the TVs are expected to start from as low as Rs 15,000.

OnePlus TV 2020 event livestream

The OnePlus TV 2020 series event will livestream on company’s Twitter profile and YouTube channel from 7 pm.

OnePlus TV 2020 expected specifications

The OnePlus TV 2020 series is expected to cover the entry-level and midrange segments with televisions of at least three different screen sizes – 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch. There are chances that all three models would have different set of specifications and features. However, at least one of the would have company's burdenless design with bezel-less profile and thin frame.

The company is also touting carbon fibre-like construction material and a screen-to-body ratio of 95 per cent.

Our obsession with smooth is only going further with the upcoming series of the #OnePlusTV. The innovative Gamma Engine is engineered to deliver better picture quality at a more affordable price. #SmarterTV Get notified: https://t.co/Btom6A6dnW pic.twitter.com/r4BF54vajH — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 16, 2020

OnePlus TV 2020 expected features

The OnePlus TV 2020 series is expected to get some of the premium features of OnePlus QLED TVs. The televisions are touted to boast smoother display hinting at a possible inclusion of motion estimated motion compensation (MEMC) interpolation technology. The OnePlus would boast Dolby Vision and HDR10 standards for videos and Dolby Atmos for audio.

OnePlus TV 2020 expected pricing

The OnePlus TV 2020 series is set to be priced much lower than the last year’s QLED series. The company has revealed that the televisions would come at three price points and the most expensive model will cost less than Rs 50,000. Though the exact price would be unveiled alongside the television launch today, OnePlus has teased Rs 1x,999, Rs 2X,999 and Rs 4X,999 for its upcoming