OnePlus Y1S Pro smart TV gets 55-inch screen variant in India: Details here

Expanding its portfolio in India, Chinese electronics maker on Friday launched a 55-inch screen variant of its TV Y1S Pro model. Priced at Rs 39,999, the 10 TV platform-powered smart television will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart and online store, and offline at OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus partner stores from December 13.

As an introductory offer, OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank cards until December 25. Besides, OnePlus is offering a no interest equated monthly installment scheme of up to nine months on all bank transactions across the sales channels.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro has a 55-inch 4K resolution screen of 10-bit colour depth. The screen supports multiple high dynamic range formats, including HDR10+ and HLG. In addition, the screen supports MEMC tech, which interpolates additional frames to enhance the visual experience. Audio is taken care of by two full-range stereo speakers of 24W total output. The speakers are powered by Dolby Audio for enhanced surround sound experience.

Powered by TV 10 platform, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro boots OxygenPlay 2.0 interface. This customised interface shows content curated from over-the-top platforms. Besides, it provides access to over 230 live channels. Supported by OnePlus Connect 2.0 app, it includes a Kids Mode feature to ensure that kids are watching healthy content on the TV. With the help of the app, users can use their smartphone as a remote control for their TV.

The offers seamless connectivity with OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Watch and other IoT devices. When OnePlus Watch senses that the user has fallen asleep, the Smart Sleep Control feature switches off the OnePlus TV immediately. The automatically pauses, when the user removes the earphones from their ear.