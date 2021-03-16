Only 1 in 250 understand role of encryption in securing messaging: Study

Only one in 250 people understood how end-to-end secures the privacy of their chats on messaging apps and are willing to pay some amount to protect their conversations, a study has found.

"Understanding Consumers Perspective on in India," by Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS International), had 2,113 respondents aged between 18 and 65.

All respondents-- an almost equal number of males and females--used WhatsApp, 20 per cent used Telegram, 8 per cent used iMessage, 2 per cent used Signal, 1 per cent used Viber, and 2 per cent used Line. People are willing to pay Re 1 per day, on an average, to secure their conversations, said the study.

is the practice of scrambling data to make it unintelligible for even the service providers. It keeps conversations private but has equally been abused for the spread of fake news and criminal activity. Technologists and privacy experts have always argued that breaking encryption is the first step towards government surveillance on its own citizens.

The new social media rules, notified by the government last month, also ask platforms like to identify the originator of content. Even though IT minister Ravi Shanker Prasad said the government would only want intermediaries to identify the originator and not the content of problematic messages, Facebook-owned has earlier said that attributing messages on the platform would undermine the end-to-end encryption, and its private nature, leading to possibilities of being misused.