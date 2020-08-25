OPPO A53 India launch at 12 noon: Livestream, expected specs, and more

maker is set to launch the A53 in India on August 25 at 12 noon. The smartphone will bring punch-hole screen of 90Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charger, triple camera set-up on the rear, and more. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone is tipped to be priced less than Rs 15,000.

A53 specifications and features (Expected)

The OPPO A53 is expected to sport a 6.5-inch screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen would feature a punch-hole for phone’s front camera.

The screen is expected to be an IPS LCD panel of 90Hz refresh rate. The phone would be made of glass and plastic with gradient reflective design on the back cover.

Imaging is expected to be covered by a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone would feature a 16MP selfie shooter.

Powering the smartphone would be Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 system-on-chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone would ship with Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 user interface. It will be powered by 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charger.

OPPO A53 launch Livestream