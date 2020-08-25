OPPO A53 with 90Hz refresh rate screen, stereo speakers launched: Know more

on Tuesday launched in India the A53 smartphone, which goes on sale online at Flipkart and offline stores from August 25. The smartphone comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variants, priced at Rs 12,990 and Rs 15,490, respectively. The phone will be available three colour options - Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue.

As part of its launch offer, the A53 gets five per cent cashback on Bank of Baroda credit card and Federal Bank debit card. It is eligible for no interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) for up to 6 months. These offers are valid only on offline stores. As for Flipkart offers, the phone gets 10 per cent instant cashback on SBI bank cards. Flipkart is offering it complete mobile protection plan at Re 1. Moreover, there is a bundle offer where customers can get OPPO Powerbank2, worth Rs 1,299, at Rs 899.





In terms of specifications and features, the OPPO A53 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ punch-hole screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The dualSIM phone has a microSD card slot for storage expansion – up to 256GB. The OPPO A53 boast stereo speakers, tuned by Dirac 2.0.

The OPPO A53 has triple camera set-up on the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP sensor for selfies. The phone ships with 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charger. It boots Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 user interface.