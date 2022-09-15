OPPO Enco Buds2 review: Good in-ear type wireless earbuds in budget segment

From entry-level wired earphones to premium wireless earbuds, Chinese smartphone maker has a rich portfolio of wireless audio accessories in India. Fresh in the line is the Enco Buds2. These wireless earbuds offer a lot for its price (Rs 1,799) such as water ingress protection, fast charging, sound effects, touch controls, and supplementary app support. However, the audio quality and design are two things that give the Enco Buds 2 an edge over others.

Starting with design, the earbuds come in a tiny circular case, which is small and lightweight. The case has a dual-tone design with black colour exteriors complemented by sky blue accent in the interior. Made of plastic, the case has matte texture on the body with glossy line covering the circumference. Coming to earbuds, these are in-ear type with stems. Like the case, the earbuds have matte finish on the body. The rough texture on the earbuds provides grip and makes it easy to pick them from the case. It also helps in daily usage by reducing the chances of accidental drops. The rich and functional design of the Enco Buds 2 put them a notch above other wireless earbuds in the budget segment.

Like the design, the audio performance is impressive, especially from a price-performance perspective. The earbuds sound loud, clear, and balanced. The default audio signature, called original, is tuned for boosted loudness with focus on high and mid for distinct treble and clear vocals. Therefore, the bass is available but sound subdued. Thankfully, OPPO has included a sound effect to improve bass performance. That said, the Enco Buds 2 are a decent pair of wireless earbuds for listening to music. These, however, give away budget affiliation when it comes to voice calls. The earbuds manage to deliver good in-call experience in isolated environments like home and office, but struggle in noisy outdoor environments like metro stations, roads, cafes, etc.

The intuitive touch controls round up the package. The earbuds support single tap, double tap, triple tap, and tap and hold touch controls. Importantly, these controls are customisable using the HeyMelody app for smartphones. The touch controls make it easy to use the earbuds, but they are a little too sensitive and prone to accidental touches. Nevertheless, the touch controls and supplementary app support are novelty not many offer in budget earbuds. Therefore, these are good additions to the mix.

Coming to the on-battery time, the earbuds work for three hours straight on a single charge with volume set at 100 per cent. The battery time almost doubles on 50 per cent volume levels. With the case, the earbuds are good to go for about 25 hours. These are not exceptional figures, but the earbuds affordable price tag makes up for it.

Verdict

The OPPO Enco Buds 2 might not be the best, but these certainly are among the best wireless earbuds in the budget segment. Go for these if you need good in-ear type wireless earbuds for casual everyday use. The earbuds have simple design, comfortable fit, and intuitive touch controls. These are IPX4 rated for protection against minor water splashes and sweat.