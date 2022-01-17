OPPO Enco M32 review: Decent neckband-style wireless earphones on budget

-
With a growing proliferation of wireless earbuds across price ranges, neckband-style wireless earphones might have taken a backseat, but they are not out yet. A case in point is the newly launched OPPO Enco M32. Cheaper than the predecessor, the Enco M32 brings significant upgrades in terms of audio, on-battery time, and design.
Starting with design, the OPPO Enco M32 has a flexible neckband that wraps around the neck but you do not feel a thing because of its lightweight build. Therefore, you can wear it all day long without any discomfort. Neither small nor too large, the earphones do not look odd; they are just perfect for someone who still finds value in neckband-style wireless earphones. We must give it to OPPO for keeping the design minimal; the earphones fade in the background and are no reason for distraction to others.
Coming to the audio, the output is loud and bass-heavy. However, the earphones need to be properly inserted into the ear cavity for best experience. That exercise is a bit tricky, though, because the in-ear tips are made of a cheap material and do not have a good grip.
The earphones come with ear wings pre-fitted for a snug fit and grip but they are small and might not serve the purpose for everyone.
Coming back to audio, the Enco M32 does not have support for the Sony LDAC codec, unlike the predecessor. Though not a big omission for someone who consumes content from platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music, audiophiles with a liking for Hi-Res lossless audio might mind. What everyone would mind, however, is the lack of app support.
As for calls, the earphones are good in indoor environments like home and offices but struggle in noisy outdoor environments. In windy weather conditions, the earphones just cannot block the wind noise.
Rounding up the package is a stellar on-battery time. Though the claimed ‘20 hours of on-battery time while listening to music on a quick charge of 10 minutes’ is farfetched, the earphones have a decent on-battery time, in line with most other neckband-style wireless earphones in the segment. On regular usage with volume level set to 70 per cent, the earphones work for about a couple of days before blinking red and asking for a charge. On extensive usage with volume set to max, they sail through a day.
Priced at Rs 1,799, the OPPO Enco M32 is not a successor to the Enco M31 but a cheaper variant without premium features like support for Sony LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio streaming. For its price, however, the OPPO Enco M32 still make a decent neckband-style wireless product with good audio and stellar on-battery time.
