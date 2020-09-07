OPPO F17 Pro goes on sale in India: Know price, specifications, and more

The F17 Pro goes on sale on Monday at select offline stores and online portals, starting 12 noon. Launched recently, the F17 Pro is a premium model in the F17 series, which also includes the OPPO F17. It is, however, the Pro model that goes on sale today.

The OPPO F17 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Priced at Rs 22,990, the smartphone will be available in Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White across online and offline stores. As part of its introductory offers, the OPPO F17 Pro gets 7.5 per cent cashback on select banks and no-interest equated monthly instalment for up to six months.

As for the specifications, the OPPO F17 Pro features a 6.43-inch screen of fullHD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution, stretched in a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. It is an AMOLED screen of 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is one of the most ergonomically built smartphone. It has a compact form factor (7.48 mm thin) and lightweight design (164g). The phone has a two-tone gradient reflective cover on the back made of plastic.





Powering the smartphone is MediaTek Helio P95 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is a microSD card slot for storage expansion that supports card of up to 512GB storage capacity. The phone ships with Android 10 operating system-based ColorOS 7.2 user interface. According to the company, the OPPO F17 Pro will be among the first OPPO to get the Android 11 update.

The phone is powered by 4,015 mAh battery supported by 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 charging technology.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera set-up on the back and a dual-camera set-up on the front. The rear camera set-up includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f2.2 aperture, and two 2MP monochrome sensors of an f2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 16MP primary sensor of an f2.4 aperture mated with a 2MP depth sensor.