Oppo Find X earns people's votes as innovative smartphone: Know poll result

Chinese smartphone manufacturer on July 12 launched the Find X in India. The phone is one of its kind and comes with a motorised mechanical pop-up module, which hosts front camera, earpiece, sensors on the front and rear camera, along with LED flash on the back. In a poll run on the day of launch, we asked for our readers to give their opinion about the phone, and their mandate has been in favour of the Find X. They see the device as an innovative smartphone rather than a marketing gimmick.

Poll Result

The Find X sports a new design in comparison to the current-generation flagship smartphones. The phone features a curved arc glass-based design with a 6.42-inch AMOLED screen in 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the front, stretchingt from edge to edge on three sides, and leaving a negligible chin at the bottom. The all-screen design is achieved by moving the earpiece, selfie camera and sensors to the pop-up mechanic module (stealth design), which comes out from the top. The module also sports the dual camera set-up on its back, along with LED flash, that leaves the phone’s back with only the Oppo logo and the Find X moniker.

Interestingly, there is no fingerprint scanner and the phone relies on the front camera as a biometric tool to unlock the phone.

The front camera, along with a host of sensors such as a flood illuminator, an infrared camera, a ranging sensor and a dot projector, uses Oppo’s 3D structured light face recognition to unlock the phone. According to the company’s claim, the sensors used in the phone project over 15,000 recognition spots on a human face, thereby building a complete 3D facial model of the user to accurately recognise the face and unlock the device. This is a somewhat similar set-up first seen in the Apple iPhone X. However, Oppo managed to implement it without using a notch-based screen.

In terms of camera, the Oppo Find X sports a 25-megapixel selfie sensor and 16MP+20MP dual lenses on the back. Both the front and rear cameras use AI for scene selection and to improve the output. The cameras also feature a 3D lighting technique for portraits with background bokeh effect.

Oppo Find X software

The phone features gesture-based ColorOS 5.1 operating system, which is a custom ROM built on the Google Android Oreo. The operating system allows system-wide integration of Google Assistant, which enables voice command-based operations to look up information, schedule appointments, make phone calls, play music, listen to weather forecasts and find locations.

Oppo Find X specifications

The Find X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. The phone is powered by a 3,730 mAH battery, which supports Oppo’s VOOC flash charging that, the company claims, provides up to two hours of talk time in five minutes of charging.