Oppo K10 5G to launch in India today: Check design, specs and likely price

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Oppo K10 5G
The handset is expected to be launched in two colour options (Source: Twitter/@OPPOIndia).

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has confirmed the launch of its mid-range device, K10 5G, in India on Wednesday (June 8). Ahead of the official launch, which will take place at an online event scheduled for 12 p.m., we take a look at the handset's design, specifications, and likely price.

Design

The Oppo K10 5G measures 164.3 mm x 75.8 mm x 8.7 mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 205 grams. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels (FHD+) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It comes with a punch-hole design at the top-left section.

Specifications

Android 12 Operating System

MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max processor

8GB/12GB RAM + 128GB/256GB internal storage

64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup

16 MP front camera

5000mAh battery with support for Super VOOC fast charging

Other likely features of the K10 5G include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, USB Type-C port, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

Colours

The handset is expected to be launched in two colour options, viz., Black Carbon and Blue Flame.

Price

The Oppo K10 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India. It will be available on Flipkart as well as Oppo’s official website.

First Published: Wed, June 08 2022. 06:10 IST

