Oppo K10 5G to launch in India today: Check design, specs and likely price

-
ALSO READ
OPPO K10 smartphone, Enco Air2 true wireless earbuds launched: Price, specs
OPPO Enco Air2 review: Decent semi in-ear true wireless earbuds on budget
OPPO Reno 7 Pro review: An incremental upgrade lifted by mesmerising design
Vivo X80, X80 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Livestream, specs, price, and more
How did Chinese smartphones wipe out Indian brands?
-
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has confirmed the launch of its mid-range device, K10 5G, in India on Wednesday (June 8). Ahead of the official launch, which will take place at an online event scheduled for 12 p.m., we take a look at the handset's design, specifications, and likely price.
Design
The Oppo K10 5G measures 164.3 mm x 75.8 mm x 8.7 mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 205 grams. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels (FHD+) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It comes with a punch-hole design at the top-left section.
Specifications
Android 12 Operating System
MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max processor
8GB/12GB RAM + 128GB/256GB internal storage
64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup
16 MP front camera
5000mAh battery with support for Super VOOC fast charging
Other likely features of the K10 5G include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, USB Type-C port, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.
Colours
The handset is expected to be launched in two colour options, viz., Black Carbon and Blue Flame.
Price
The Oppo K10 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India. It will be available on Flipkart as well as Oppo’s official website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU