Oppo Reno 2 key specs, features unveiled before official launch on Sept 28

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo, a subsidiary of BKK Electronics, on August 21 unveiled some of the key features and specifications of the Reno 2, which is slated to be launched in India on August 28. The smartphone will be the third in Oppo’s camera-centric Reno series. The first two are the Reno and Reno 10x Zoom (review). Though the company has been advertising the phone’s 20x zooming capability (digital) and quad-rear-camera set-up in the pre-launch advertisements, it is keeping the details of optics under the wraps for now. Except optics, the company has unveiled most of the features and specifications of the Reno 2. Here is what the phone will offer:

Oppo Reno 2 design and display

The design of the Oppo Reno 2 is touted to be in sync with that of its predecessor, the Reno 10x Zoom. Therefore, it would have a glass-metal-glass build with Gorilla Glass 6 and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back, respectively. The phone would sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen of a tall 20:9 aspect ratio with an in-display fingerprint sensor for phone unlock. The screen would boast an all-screen design with no notch or cut-out area for selfie camera. Instead, it would feature a shark fin-shaped motorised pop-up selfie camera module, which was introduced with the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone will come with an upgraded Game Boost 3.0 tool, which is expected to improve the in-game performance by boosting frame rate and touch response through newly integrated ‘Frame Boost’ and ‘Touch Boost´ features. According to the company’s statement, the frame boost will work in the background to allocate resources to avoid the consumption of too much power and heating up of the phone. The touch boost, on the other hand, is expected to assess touch events and accelerate response time accordingly during gaming sessions.

Additionally, the phone will support ‘True HDR10 Gaming’. It will also boast a ‘Link Boost’ feature, which utilises data from Wi-Fi and 4G signals simultaneously, allowing smoother online gaming even when the Wi-Fi network signals are weak. The device will also feature a ‘Game Assistant’, which will turn off notifications during gaming sessions.

Powering the smartphone will be a 4,000 mAh battery, supported by VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology with USB type-C charging cable. The phone will come in two colours – ocean blue and luminous black.