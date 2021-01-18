OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G India launch at 12:30pm: Livestream info, expected specs

The Reno 5 Pro is set to launch in India on Monday. Chinese smartphone maker is hosting a virtual event at 12:30 pm that will livestream on its social media handles and YouTube channel. Successor to the Reno 4 Pro (review), the Reno 5 Pro is touted to be a camera-centric smartphone with industry-first AI highlight video feature for enhanced video recording capability even in dim lit environments. Besides, the smartphone will India’s first powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ system-on-chip.

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G: Livestream details

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G: Expected specifications

The Reno 5 Pro 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ system-on-chip. It will boot Android 11 operating system based ColorOS 11.1 user interface.

The smartphone is expected to look identical to the Reno 4 Pro but with glass back, featuring Reno Glow finish. It will sport a two-side curved display -- 3D Borderless Sense -- of 90Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to be an AMOLED unit. Imaging is expected to be powered by a quad-camera array on the back. While the individual optics information is not known yet, the company has confirmed details about the ‘AI Highlight Video’ features, which will debut on the Reno 5 Pro. According to the company, the AI Highlight Video feature improves the video recording capability by integrating ultra-night mode and HDR. The cameras are expected to bring improved video recording capability that will enhance the video recording irrespective of lighting conditions. The phone is expected to be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, supported by 65W fast charge solution.