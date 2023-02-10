JUST IN
Business Standard

OPPO schedules Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone global unveiling for Feb 15

OPPO said the Find N2 Flip is a culmination of five years of R&D that will bring together the best in foldable technology and design to create an inflexion point in the flip phone industry

Topics
Oppo India | Foldable devices | Oppo

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OPPO Find N2 Flip
OPPO Find N2 Flip

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Friday announced that it will introduce the Find N2 Flip, its maiden flip-style foldable smartphone, globally on February 15. OPPO said the Find N2 Flip is a culmination of five years of R&D that will bring together the best in foldable technology and design to create an inflexion point in the flip phone industry.

“The smartphone sets the standard for flip phones with its minimal, seamless design and compact dimensions that accentuate the largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone. Its bezel-free vertical display presents a large canvas to enable new user experiences, widgets, and a versatile viewfinder for photography enthusiasts to get creative,” said OPPO in a statement announcing the global unveiling details.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip global unveiling is scheduled for February 15 at 8 pm (IST). The event will livestream on the company’s official YouTube channel.

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is the only smartphone brand in India with a foldable device portfolio. If the OPPO Find N2 Flip arrives in India, it would be the direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone which was launched in the country last year. Samsung has been on the forefront in the foldable smartphone race and it has come a long way adding fineness to its devices. However, both its foldables show creases on the bendable screen that have been pointed out time and again.

Screen is one of the areas where OPPO seems to have upped the efforts and the result would be seen on the OPPO Find N2 Flip. The company said, “…the Find N2 Flip, designed ground up to push the boundaries of foldable phone design, sports an invisible crease for an enhanced user experience.”

Read our full coverage on Oppo India

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:42 IST

