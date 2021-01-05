OPPO to launch MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC powered Reno 5 Pro 5G on Jan 18

-
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to launch in India the Reno 5 Pro 5G on January 18. Successor to the Reno 4 Pro, the Reno 5 Pro 5G is likely be the first smartphone in the country powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ system-on-chip (SoC). Touted to be a smartphone with swell video capabilities, the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G will bring live HDR and ultra-night video features, which will be part of the phone’s industry-first artificial intelligence-based ‘AI Highlight Video feature’.
The OPPO Reno 5 Pro would look similar to the predecessor, the Reno 4 Pro (review). It will boast a 3D Borderless Sense screen, which is another fancy name for two-side curved screen. The screen will be of 90Hz refresh rate, likely to be AMOLED unit. The screen will sport a punch-hole on the top left side, accommodating the phone’s front camera for face unlock, selfies and videos.
The Reno 5 Pro will be a 5G smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. Though its battery capacity information is not known, the phone will support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology. It is easy to assume that the phone will feature dual-cell design, which OPPO used in its previous smartphone supported by 65W fast charging tech.
