OPPO to launch Reno 8 series, Enco X2, Pad Air today: Expected specs & more

Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an online event in India on July 18 to launch the Reno 8 series smartphones, Enco X2 wireless earbuds, and Pad Air tablet. The event will kick off at 6 pm (IST) and it will livestream on YouTube and Facebook. Tune in here to watch the livestream through the video embedded below.

Reno 8 series: Expected specifications

The Reno 8 series will come in two variants, the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8. Starting with the Pro model, it is expected to feature a glass body with a bump on the top-left corner on the back for camera system. According to OPPO, the Reno 8 Pro would sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. There would be a punch-hole on the screen for front camera, which is expected to be a 32MP sensor.

The Reno 8 Pro would be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max system-on-chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It is expected to ship with 80W superVOOC fast wired charger. As for the vanilla model, it is expected to be similar to the Pro model but powered by a different processor – MediaTek Dimensity 1300.

OPPO Enco X2 and Pad Air: Expected features

Both the Enco X2 wireless earbuds and Pad Air are already available in OPPO’s home country, and the India-bound units are expected to be identical in terms of design, features, and specifications. Starting with Enco X2, the next-gen wireless earbuds from OPPO are expected to bring improvement in design, acoustics, and battery life. Coming to the Pad Air, it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The tablet is expected to sport a 10.36-inch 2K resolution display.

OPPO Reno 8 series launch livestream