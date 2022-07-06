OPPO to launch Reno 8 series smartphones in India on July 18: Details here

-
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is set to launch new smartphones in its camera-centric Reno series in India. Successor to the Reno 7 series, the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro would be launched at 6 pm on July 18. Available in the company's home country, China, the smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors. The India-centric models of the Reno 8 series are expected to feature specifications and features similar to the international models. Here are the details:
OPPO Reno 8: Expected specifications
The Reno 8 is expected to sport a 6.43-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen. It is likely to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. It is expected to come in two colour themes -- shimmer black and shimmer gold. The Reno 8 is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera, paired with dual 2MP sensors, on the back, and a 32MP camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calling. The Reno 8 is expected to cost between Rs 28,000 and 34,000.
OPPO Reno 8 Pro: Expected specifications
The Pro model is expected to come with a 6.70-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen, 4,500 mAh battery, and MediaTek Dimensity 1800 chipset. The phone is expected to come in two colour themes -- glazed black and glazed green. It is expected to sport a 50MP main camera powered by OPPO's custom-made Mari Silicon imaging chip, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP sensor. On the front, the Pro version is expected to sport a 32MP camera. The model is expected to be priced between Rs 42,000 and Rs 46,000.
