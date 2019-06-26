Oppo unveils under-screen camera, MeshTalk tech at MWC Shanghai 2019

Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Wednesday demonstrated its under-screen camera technology at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019. The company also debuted the ‘MeshTalk’ technology, which allows phones to transmit texts, voice messages and voice calls within 3 km without cellular networks, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

“ is committed to product and technology innovation that creates a more immersive and comprehensive experience for users,” Qiao Jiadong, product manager at Oppo, said in a statement.

“The under-screen camera and MeshTalk are part of Oppo’s vision for the future that we hope will promote the industry’s technological evolution. We also view our technological innovation as a way to expand the imagination while opening up a wide range of application scenarios,” the statement added.

The under-screen camera technology integrates front camera and screen, making it easier to design a smartphone with an immersive screen and obstruction-free design. The Oppo’s under-screen camera solution features a customised camera module that captures more light and uses a highly transparent material that enhances transmittance of light through the screen. Besides, the technology also harnesses Oppo’s customised algorithm for haze removal and white balance to provide efficient photography experience.

Oppo MeshTalk

MeshTalk is a new proprietary decentralised communications technology which enables transmission of texts, voice messages and real-time voice calls between Oppo devices within a range of 3 km without cellular networks, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The technology also allows multiple devices to create ad-hoc local area networks (LAN), enabling group chat capabilities and expanding communication range via signal relay.