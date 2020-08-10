OPPO Watch goes on sale today: Why you should consider this smartwatch

Watch series will go on sale today through online e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart, and offline retails stores. The Watch series comes in 46mm and 41mm variants, priced at Rs 19,990 and Rs 14,990, respectively. The 46mm variant will be available in black and glossy gold colours, and the 41mm variant will be available in black, pink gold, and silver mist colours.

Five reason to consider Watch

Intriguing design

The Watch looks similar to the Apple Watch but has a touch of novelty, which makes it one of the better-looking propositions in smartwatch segment. Moreover, the design is accentuated by side-curved glass on the display, which improves usability and feels natural to use and operate. The Watch comes in two sizes, and the 46mm variant seems good for those who prefer bigger dial and display. The 41mm variant, however, is lightweight and feels comfortable to use.

Intuitive display with watch faces

Display takes centre stage on the OPPO Watch series. It is an AMOLED display with side-curved profile, something similar to a display in the OPPO Reno4 Pro smartphone. The side-curve is subtle an it seems optimised for on-screen content. It works great with gesture navigations. Besides, the Watch supports watch faces that make it look different and unique each time you switch to a new one.

Water resistance

Protection from water is important for a device that will cling to your wrist for most part of the day. Thankfully, the OPPO Watch is 5ATM tested, meaning it is water resistant to up to 50 metres in depth for 10 minutes.

WearOS platform

The OPPO Watch is powered by Google WearOS platform, which comes with Google Fit for health and fitness tracking and management. Besides, there are several other Google services like Google Assistant for voice commands, Google Pay for digital payments and Google Play for apps and watch faces. Moreover, the OS supports call and apps notifications with quick reply option, and online music streaming.

Fast charging

The OPPO Watch supports VOOC Flash charging, which is touted to charge up to 46 per cent of Watch’s battery in 15 minutes, and 100 per cent in about 75 minutes. According to OPPO, the Watch has an on-battery time of 21 days in power saver mode, and up to 16 hours under typical usage with all features active.