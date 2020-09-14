Oracle confirms it is part of proposal by TikTok-parent ByteDance

JUST IN
Raising broadband quality, speed requires holistic approach: Trai official
Reuters 

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp confirmed on Monday that it was part of a proposal made by TikTok-parent ByteDance to the U.S. government to become a technology partner for the Chinese firm.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier in the day that the Trump administration received a proposal from Oracle over the weekend to make Chinese-owned short video app TikTok a U.S.-headquartered company and will review the plan this week.

 

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 19:56 IST

