Oracle confirms it is part of proposal by TikTok-parent ByteDance

-
ALSO READ
Oracle to take charge of TikTok's US biz; may help ByteDance avoid ban
TikTok may legally challenge Trump order early next week: Report
TikTok emerges world's most downloaded non-gaming app in August: Report
TikTok owner ByteDance to invest billions in Singapore over 3 years: Report
ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid: Report
-
(Reuters) - Oracle Corp confirmed on Monday that it was part of a proposal made by TikTok-parent ByteDance to the U.S. government to become a technology partner for the Chinese firm.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier in the day that the Trump administration received a proposal from Oracle over the weekend to make Chinese-owned short video app TikTok a U.S.-headquartered company and will review the plan this week.
(Reporting by Neha Malara and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU