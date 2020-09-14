Oracle confirms it is part of proposal by TikTok-parent ByteDance

(Reuters) - Corp confirmed on Monday that it was part of a proposal made by TikTok-parent to the U.S. government to become a technology partner for the Chinese firm.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier in the day that the Trump administration received a proposal from over the weekend to make Chinese-owned short video app a U.S.-headquartered company and will review the plan this week.

