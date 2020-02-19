Over two-fold rise in internet user base in India by 2030 at 666 mn: Report

Even though different reports throw varied numbers, one thing that all agree that the internet user base in India is bound to rise, at a faster pace. While the recent annual internet report by Cisco predicted a more than two-fold increase in internet user base in the country by 2023 at 903 million, the India Statista Digital Market Outlook pegs this at 666.4 million by the same period.

Much of this growth is expected to come from rural India, propelled by greater proliferation of internet enabled smartphones. The Mobile Marketing Ecosystem Report 2020 for India prepared by ...