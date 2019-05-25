Panasonic Lumix S1R Mirrorless Camera: Smart, feature-rich but a tad pricey

As phones go smart, the standalone cameras gets smarter. The argument that smartphones will eventually get the better of cameras may not find much strength if we look at the Lumix S1R, the big and heavy full-frame mirrorless camera meant for professionals and enthusiasts.

Introduced last month, the has a 47-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, which is the highest resolution offered yet in a full-frame mirrorless camera.

The S1R also features High-Resolution mode which combines eight images to produce super-high resolution image, delivering 187-megapixel photos that exceed the pixel count of other powerful cameras in its space.

The sensor produces sharp and natural images. The high-precision electronic viewfinder offers the finest view. The camera offers a high-speed and high-precision autofocus system based on advanced control technology over the lens -- fast and precise to capture moving subjects.

Other features include the ability to shoot 4K video at up to 60/50fps for the first time in a full-frame mirrorless model.

The magnesium-alloy weather proof body makes it dust- and splash-resistant and the camera can handle heavy field use. The 3.2 inch touch screen LCD screen on the back is exceptionally sharp and can be tilted up to 45 degrees, but in the right direction only. I usually prefer the fold-out and flap screen.



It would also be better to view the image on laptop or other devices because the screen sometimes doesn't hold up to the resolution the camera can produce.

There are multiple buttons on the camera body for key settings that makes it easy to operate and you can quickly tune the settings without losing much time.





There’s also a joystick for setting the focus point and a lock lever to prevent unintentional adjustments while handling the piece. The hybrid image stabilisation seems to work very well.

The camera is based on the L-mount standard and Panasonic’s partnership with and for lenses doesn't disappoint.





However, there are just three lenses that you can buy (Lumix S Pro 50mm f/1.4, Lumix S Pro 70-200mm f/4.0 OIS, and Lumix S 24-105mm f/4.0 Macro OIS) but the company is likely to come up with more options in some time.

I had more expectations from the battery, considering its size but it's decent enough. Also, I felt the camera heats up quickly if you're switching from photo to video or other modes.

The camera ticks all the boxes when it comes to performance but is heavy on the pocket too. The Lumix S1R has the price tag of Rs 2,99,990 (body-only). With the Lumix S 24-105mm f/4.0 Macro OIS lens kit, the S1R price would cost Rs 3,67,990.

Overall, the camera is a treat for advance photographers and offers ample of features but the price tag seems a bit high.