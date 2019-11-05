Peeling layers of Pegasus spyware reveals sophisticated modern-day snooping

While the idea is not to paint a dystopian picture of a “Big Brother” watching you all the time, it is nevertheless prudent to acknowledge that even the technologies used by the likes of Facebook and Google are susceptible to data pilferage.

Government and rouge actors today have access to highly-sophisticated tools for mass and targeted surveillance, a threat that is intensifying as smartphones become the key device for almost all day-to-day tasks. Discussion around privacy and surveillance has, yet again, entered mainstream discourse in the wake of WhatsApp, the ...