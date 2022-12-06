Philips soundbars with Dolby Atmos, wireless subwoofer launched: Details

-
ALSO READ
Philips SpeedPro Aqua review: Good cordless vacuum cleaner for small spaces
Thomson QLED Google TV 55-inch review: An affordable yet competent smart TV
Galaxy Buds2 Pro review: Excellent earphones for users in Samsung ecosystem
Philips to slash 4,000 jobs globally after weak quarterly earnings
Xiaomi Smart TV X Series with 4K Dolby Vision screen launched: Price, specs
-
Consumer electronics maker TPV Technology on Tuesday launched in India two Philips-branded soundbars with wireless subwoofer system. Named Philips TAB8947 3.1.2 and Philips TAB7807 3.1 CH Dolby Atmos Soundbars, the soundbars will be available at Rs 35,990 and Rs 28,990 across leading online platforms and offline stores in the country.
“With the rapid increase in the growth of the soundbar market in India, consumers are focusing more on advanced technology and elevating their lifestyle. In order to fulfil their demand, we have introduced two new Philips audio products in the soundbar range to make the year-end even more exciting. Our idea is to offer an all-in-one experience for family and friends for watching sports, movies and listening to their favorite music. With this launch, we aim to further fill up the needs of our consumer and provide them with the best of innovation and technology at an amazing price,” Piush Sharma, India Business Head, Philips TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology India said in a statement.
The Philips TAB8947 soundbar has a 3.1.2 channel audio routing system of 660W peak output, enabled by eight audio drivers and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer. The soundbar supports Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. It supports AI voice assistance such as Apple Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free operations. Among the highlights of the product is the upward facing speakers, which boosts height channels, resulting in a 360-degree surround effect, according to the company.
The Philips TAB7807 soundbar, on the other hand, has a 3.1 channel audio routing system supported by Dolby Atmos technology for virtual 3D sound stages. It has a peak output of 620W, enabled by six audio drivers and a dedicated 8-inch subwoofer. According to the company, this soundbar is a perfect companion for experiencing the excitement of live sports with Stadium EQ mode.
Both the soundbars come with distinctive geometric design and have a low profile, which makes them easy to place under or alongside the televisions.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 13:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU