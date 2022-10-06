Philips SpeedPro Aqua review: Good cordless vacuum cleaner for small spaces

The new age vacuum cleaners are good at cleaning surfaces from visible and invisible impurities such as dust, dirt, and pet hairs. The addition of mop function makes them even better. Case in point, the recently launched SpeedPro Aqua. Priced at Rs 35,999, the SpeedPro Aqua is an expensive vacuum cleaner competing with the likes of Dyson (V10 Absolute Pro review) in the premium category. However, it is one of the few cordless vacuum cleaners available in India with support for mop function.

Starting with design, the SpeedPro Aqua is heavy but not unwieldy. It has a generous space around the handle for easy and comfortable use. This is important because the vacuum cleaner has an integrated design. It can be used without attachments for everyday cleaning on surfaces such as table top, sofa, car seats, etc. For hard to reach areas, there is a petite tube attachment with a brush tool integrated. Likewise, the vacuum head has built-in LED lights. It brings to focus dust, dirt, and other impurities otherwise hidden in dim-lit or no light areas and makes cleaning jobs easy. The integrated design extends to vacuum and mop accessories. Though separate, the mop accessory is supplementary and fits in front of the vacuum head. The integrated design of the Philips SpeedPro Aqua allows you to spend more time doing the cleaning job and less on fitting the attachments.

Design details aside, the Philips SpeedPro Aqua is an easy to use cordless vacuum cleaner best suited for small spaces. Reason being, it has a limited battery capacity good for about twenty minutes of cleaning at full power. Besides, the vacuum cleaner takes about five hours to fully charge through the supplied charger. Another reason is the rather small garbage bin. If need be, you can use the Philips SpeedPro Aqua to vacuum clean and mop large areas. However, you would be running back and forth between cleaning and emptying the garbage bin.

Coming to the performance, the Philips SpeedPro Aqua has two speed settings available and its suction power in both is decent. Speed level one is good for regular everyday cleaning, but move to speed level two for deep cleaning and vacuum cleaning with mop accessory attached. The mop accessory fits right behind the vacuum head. Therefore, any leftover by the vacuum head is cleaned by the mop. At level one, the vacuum leaves some impurities behind. It makes the mop’s micro-fiber get dirty quickly. One way to make it work without fuss is by vacuum cleaning the surface first and then going for vacuum + mop cleaning.

Verdict

The Philips SpeedPro Aqua is a simple but functional cordless vacuum cleaner good for small spaces. It does not come with many cleaning heads but integrated design, which makes it easy and comfortable to use. Besides, the addition of mop function gives it an advantage over peers because most other cordless vacuum cleaners make do with vacuum function alone.