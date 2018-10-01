Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner: A different beast altogether

If you are living in India and north India in particular then you would be no stranger to dust that settles down on any surface it can find inside your home. What follows is a labourious and repetitive process of dusting which is almost never satisfactory considering there are nooks and corners which can be too hard to reach. Then there are things like curtains or in some cases carpets which only gather dust which you can't simply dust-off.

A modern home can be difficult to upkeep and a can be really helpful in doing some of this in a more convenient way. cords are a bother however and this is where Dyson's Vacuum cleaners score big. If one were to spot a somewhere, you may be hard-pressed to guess what that device really does because it doesn't look like any other Vacuum cleaner. A stick like device; it looks more like a broom out of Harry Potter books rather than an electronic gadget to clean your home.

The unit we reviewed was the top-of-the-line Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro. From its form to its dust compartment to the way it gets charged; Dyson's powerful stick Vacuum cleaners are a different beast altogether. Charged once, the machine can be used for upto 60 minutes. There are different kinds of attachments provided in the box to enable you to use the machine to its fullest potential. It does a good job of sucking dirt out of sofas, curtains and carpets. There are attachments that help you reach difficult spots and some work better than the others. There is a flexible extension hose that can help you clean up your car as well. The machine can be charged using a regular charger or also hung on a dock and charged there. You can also convert it from a stick cleaner to a handheld cleaner at the press of a button.

has done a good job with this Vacuum cleaner. It does a good job in Indian conditions and is versatile as well. Just wish it could also clean those ceiling fans as effectively as it cleans carpets.