Business Standard

Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a to get 5G as part of December Feature drop: Google

Google said, it has been actively working with the Indian carriers to enable 5G on its supported devices at the earliest

Topics
Google India | Google Pixel | 5G

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Google Pixel, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 series

Google on Friday confirmed that the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro will get the 5G-related software update in December. The American software giant said it has been actively working with the Indian carriers to enable 5G on its supported devices at the earliest.

“Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel 6a are 5G capable devices. We are actively working with the Indian carriers to enable functionality at the earliest. Our current target is to enable 5G capabilities as part of our December Feature Drop,” said Google in a statement.

Unlike other smartphone makers, Google will rollout 5G network support as part of December Pixel Feature Drop. For the uninitiated, Pixel Feature drop is different from regular operating system and security updates.

As the name suggest, it is a package of new features that comes in addition to the monthly software fixes and improvements and the major Android updates. The Pixel Feature drops enable new functionality to Pixel phones.

Google and Apple are the two big technology brands that will enable 5G network support in their supported smartphone in December. Apple is currently testing 5G capability on Airtel and Reliance Jio network in iOS 16 beta. Earlier this week, the American technology giant rolled out 16.2 developer beta for supported iPhones enabling 5G on both standalone and non-standalone networks. The developer beta will be followed by public beta soon with final commercial release of the iOS 16.2 slated for December release.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 11:09 IST

