Planned for dual-screen devices, Microsoft Windows 10X to debut on laptops

Microsoft’s Windows 10X will come to single-screen devices like notebooks and desktops. Originally planned for dual-screen devices, the flexible operating system will now debut on single-screen devices, and the technology giant will look for the right moment to bring the dual-screen devices to the market, said the company in a statement.

"The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices," Panos Panay, Microsoft's Chief Product Officer, Windows and Devices, said in a statement late Monday.

"With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways," he added.

Windows 10X was originally planned for dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo.





"The single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market," Panay informed.

In times of social distancing, users are spending over 4 trillion minutes on Windows 10 a month, a 75 per cent increase year on year.

"A great step the team is taking to meet customers where they are is with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, coming free, as always, to every Windows 10 PC starting this month," announced Panay.

In this update, will introduce a more streamlined way to pair Bluetooth devices in Windows.



"We are bringing practical improvements in the bigger things, like an improved tablet experience when you detach your 2-in-1's keyboard, allowing you to keep the familiarity of your desktop while at the same time optimizing for touch," said the company executive.

With the May 2020 Update, "drag and drop" option will help those who use Eye Control functionality.