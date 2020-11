Planning for smart cities: GIS tech is being used to map cities of future

How does one build a city of the future? What kind of infrastructure should an urban centre have to enable it to cater to the needs of its growing population 20 years down the line? As India tries to make its cities smarter, many of the answers to such questions lie in technology, especially, GIS or geographic information system.

GIS, which is designed to capture, analyse, and manage any type of geographical data, has become the cornerstone of building master plans for cities of the future. Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL), an NSE-listed company, is using the technology to ...