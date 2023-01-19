PLAYFIT FLAUNT watch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Price, specs

Home-grown consumer brand PLAY on Thursday launched its ‘Made in India’ smartwatch, the PLAYFIT FLAUNT. Priced at Rs 3,999, the is available on PLAY official website, Amazon India, and Flipkart. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and supports voice calling over Bluetooth. The is offered in champagne-wine and black-black colours.

“At PLAY, we truly believe in designing smartwatches that blend the defined lines of fashion and . PLAYFIT Flaunt is the latest addition to our adulatory PLAYFIT series and comes with an envious product design besides multiple modern attributes to meet the fitness monitoring requirements of our consumers. We will continue to invest behind technological innovations and launch more such products which integrate fashion with technology,” said Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer, World of PLAY.

PLAYFIT FLAUNT: Specifications



PLAYFIT FLAUNT sports a 1.78-inch super AMOLED screen of 550 nits brightness level. The fitness wearable has a rectangular dial with two side-mounted buttons for navigation. The smartwatch is supported by the PLAYFIT app, which allows users to customise the watch face, modify the settings, and sync health-and-fitness data to their smartphone. The companion app is hosted on Indian servers, according to the company, aligned with the government of India's policy of privacy and hosting of consumer data. It supports voice assistance such as Google Assistant and Apple Siri.

Powered by the Realtek processor, the PLAYFIT FLAUNT is IP67 rated for dust-and-water resistance. As for the fitness features, there are over 100 sports modes built-in. It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch tracks steps, calories, sleep, and female health. Other features include music control, camera control, weather updates, hydration reminder, sedentary alert, and always-on display. According to PLAY, the FLAUNT can last up to five days and over 20 days on standby.