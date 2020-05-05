Pocket-friendly innovations from IITs join India's fight against Covid-19

Fourth-year IIT-Gandhinagar student Amit Kumar had gone to his hometown in Kanpur in March before joining a Japanese-based e-commerce company when the lockdown was announced.

Even though the state issued curfew passes to grocery shops and milk parlours, there was a lot of chaos and locals did not know which shops were open and servicing essentials in their area. “Getting staples and vegetables became risky because of the coronavirus scare and non-awareness of open services in our area,” says Kumar. So Kumar and three of his other friends from IIT Gandhinagar started ...