POCO C3 with triple rear cameras, 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi's spin-off smartphone brand POCO on Tuesday launched in India the POCO C3. The smartphone comes in 3G RAM + 32GB onboard storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage configurations priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999, respectively. It will be available in arctic blue, lime green and matte black colour from October 16 as Flipkart Big Billion Days special.
In terms of specifications, the POCO C3 features a 6.53-inch 20:9 aspect screen of HD+ resolution. The phone’s display boasts TUV Rheinland certified reading mode.
The smartphone boasts P2i's nano-coating for protection against minor water splashes and spillages. It boots Android 10 operating system-based MIUI 12 for POCO user interface, which is similar to one that powers Xiaomi smartphones but without UI advertisements.
The POCO C3 sports triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera for selfies, face unlock and videos. Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 system-on-chip, the phone ships with 5000 mAh battery.
