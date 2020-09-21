Realme launches Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20, Narzo 20A; unveils Realme UI 2.0

on Monday launched in India the Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A From fast charging capability to multi-optic camera set-up, big capacity battery, and screen of enhanced refresh rate, the Narzo 20 series brings several upgrades over predecessor. Alongside the smartphones, the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled its 11 operating system based UI 2.0 custom user interface. Let’s look at the Narzo 20 series pricing, availability details and specifications:

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Specifications and pricing

The Narzo 20 Pro is a top-end model in the Narzo 20 series. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen of fullHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The dualSIM phone has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. It has a quad-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP black and white portrait sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP sensor for selfies, videos and face unlock. Powering the smartphone is a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery, supported by 65W SuperDart charge. The Narzo 20 Pro comes in 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. It will be available on Flipkart, Realme online store and offline stores in white knight and black ninja colours from September 25.

Realme Narzo 20: Specifications and pricing

The Narzo 20 is a successor to the Narzo 10, which was launched earlier this year. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD screen of HD+ resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. The dualSIM phone has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP sensor for selfies, videos and phone unlock mechanism. The phone ships with a 6,000 mAh battery with fast charge support through 18W USB type-C supplied charger. The Narzo 20 comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,499, respectively. The phone will be available on Flipkart, Realme online store and offline stores in victory blue and glory silver colours from September 28.

Realme Narzo 20A: Specifications and pricing

The Narzo 20A is the most affordable smartphone in the Narzo 20 series. It has a 6.5-inch screen of HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Narzo 20A also features a dedicated microSD card slot, besides dualSIM slots, for storage expansion. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back with 12MP primary sensor, a 2MP black and white sensor and a 2MP retro lens. The phone has an 8MP selfie camera on the front for photos, videos and phone unlock mechanism. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for reverse wired charging. The Narzo 20A comes in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB configurations, priced at Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499, respectively. It will be available on Flipkart, Realme online stores and offline stores in victory blue and silver colours from September 30.

Realme UI 2.0

Based on 11, the Realme UI 2.0 is an upcoming custom user interface for Realme The upgrade will brings OS-level customisations, colour themes, shortcut buttons and improved user interface. Besides, the UI is touted to bring several security and privacy related improvements. It is touted to bring 45 per cent improvement in system resource utilisation resulting in up to 32 per cent gain in system speed and 17 per cent in frame rate stability over Realme UI.