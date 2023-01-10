Poco C50 budget smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

C50 smartphone is now available for purchase in India on e-commerce platform . The budget smartphone comes in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variants at Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,299, respectively. In the sale, both the are available at an introductory launch day price of Rs 6,249 and 6,999. The smartphone comes in royal blue and country green colours.

C50: Specifications

The C50 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen of 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone boasts a ‘premium leather-like’ finish on the back panel, which looks novel and offers a perfect in-hand feel with zero smudges – according to the company.

The phone is splash proof and coated with dust resistance material for protection against damages.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the phone supports 10W fast charging. It has a dual camera set-up with an 8-megapixel primary sensor on the back and a 5MP camera sensor on the front. The phone can record videos in 1080p resolution at 30 frames-per-second. It comes with a wide-range of photography and videography features and modes.

Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, the Poco C50 has LPDDR4X RAM. It is based on Google Android 12 Go edition operating system, which is tuned for smooth performance in with limited hardware resources. Other features include fingerprint scanner on the back, microSD card slot for storage expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, built-in GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and microUSB port for charging.