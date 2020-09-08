POCO M2 may turn out to be rehashed Redmi Note 8 Pro; launch today at 12 pm

Xiaomi’s spin-off brand POCO is set to launch in India the POCO M2 on Tuesday. The Chinese smartphone brand is hosting a virtual event, which will live stream on its social media channels starting 12 noon. Third smartphone in the POCO smartphone portfolio, the POCO M2 is likely to be a budget smartphone based the POCO M2 Pro, which was launched earlier this year.

The POCO M2 will be a Flipkart-exclusive smartphone and the home-grown e-commerce platform has put up a listing page for the product with a livestream video embed. The phone’s teaser images available on Flipkart hints that it will look similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Therefore, it would be yet another unoriginal offering from POCO. In retrospective, the Poco X2 was a rebranded version of the Redmi K30, which was not launched in India.

Similarly, the POCO M2 Pro was a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review The POCO M2 is expected to look similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It, however, would get different optics and rehashed specifications. It is expected to sport a fullHD+ screen with waterdrop-shaped notch on the top for front camera. The smartphone is touted to come with multiple RAM variants, including a model with 6GB RAM. Powered by Android 10 operating system with POCO UI layered on top, the phone is expected to ship with 4,500mAh battery and a fast wired charger.

Imaging is expected to be covered by a quad-camera module on the back and a single camera sensor on the front. It is likely that the rear camera would get a 48-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an ultra-wide sensor, a depth sensor and a macro sensor.