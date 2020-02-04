POCO X2 with 120Hz screen, 27W fast charger launched: Price, specifications

Chinese technology company Xiaomi’s spin-off smartphone brand POCO on Tuesday launched the POCO X2 in India. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi K30, which was launched in China last year. The phone boasts several

segment-first features, including a higher refresh rate screen of 120Hz, 27W fast charging and capsule-shaped punch-hole screen for dual front cameras.

The POCO X2 comes in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. As a part of its launch offer, the phone gets Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and equated monthly instalments. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will be available in matrix purple, Atlantis blue and phoenix red colours from February 11.

POCO X2 specifications and features

The POCO X2 has an aluminium frame sandwiched between Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. It comes with P2i coating for protection against minor water spills and splashes.

The POCO X2 has a 6.53-inch screen of fullHD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution stretched in a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. It is the first smartphone in its segment to boast a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G system-on-chip (SoC). It boots company’s custom MIUI 11 user interface, which is based on Android 10 operating system.

Imaging is covered by a quad camera set-up on the back and a dual camera set-up on the front. The quad rear cameras include a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX686), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The dual cameras on the front include a 20MP primary sensor, mated with a 2MP depth sensor.

Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging through supplied charger.