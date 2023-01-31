POCO X5 Pro 5G set to launch in India on Feb 6: Know expected specs & more

JUST IN
Topics
POCO | smartphones | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

POCO X5 Pro 5G
POCO X5 Pro 5G

Chinese smartphone maker POCO is set to launch in India the Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone on February 6. The smartphone will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, according to the phone teaser posted by the company on Twitter. The smartphone would be powered by a Qualcomm processor, and it would sport a triple-camera system on the back with a 108-megapixel primary camera. Below are the details:

POCO X5 Pro 5G: Expected specification

The POCO X5 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, which is paired with Adreno 642L GPU. It is likely to have a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it is likely to feature a 16MP camera sensor. The smartphone is likely to be offered in 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

It would be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 67W wired charging. Other expected features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for storage expansion, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone is likely to boot Android 13 operating system-based MIUI 14 interface. It is expected to come in POCO’s signature yellow colour, besides other colour options.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 12:20 IST

