JUST IN
Google Chrome browser gets new modes to boost battery life, free up memory
Google Pixel 7 Pro's new camera update gives more control over macro mode
Action to detain consignment is a death knell for exports, says Vivo
Cloud more important in hybrid work; doubled capacity in 20 mths: Peesker
Microsoft Teams adds free communities feature, plans to take on rivals
Apple supplier Foxconn invests $500 mn in India amid disruptions: Report
Samsung becomes presenting partner of Qualcomm's esports league 2023
Reliance Jio partners with Realme to bring 'True 5G' on its new devices
India poised to become AI innovation garage of the world: Sandip Patel
Realme 10 Pro 5G series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, & more
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Business Standard

Podcast: What is ChatGPT and why has it taken the Internet by storm?

ChatGPT, a dialogue-based AI chatbot which not just answers your questions but strikes a conversation too, has got over a million subscribers in just a week of its launch. Listen to this podcast

Topics
Podcast | Tesla | Chatbots

Tushar Verma  |  New Delhi 

Chatbot, AI

ALSO READ

OpenAI announces ChatGPT chatbot: What is it, how it works, and limitations

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?

TMS Ep307: Elon Musk & Twitter, B-schools, Markets, FTX's implosion

    • The shares of US electric car major Tesla have crashed nearly 50 per cent since hitting the peak of $400 in January. Most investors blame Elon Musk’s Twitter “antics” for this. Similar investor sentiments also echoed in a recent Morgan Stanley survey. But Musk looks unperturbed. He is always on the move.

    A recent technological invention from a research firm he founded is making quite a wave now. ChatGPT, a dialogue-based AI chatbot which not just answers your questions but strikes a conversation too, has got over a million subscribers in just a week of its launch. Listen to this podcast to know more.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 08:45 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU