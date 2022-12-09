Podcast: What is ChatGPT and why has it taken the Internet by storm?
ChatGPT, a dialogue-based AI chatbot which not just answers your questions but strikes a conversation too, has got over a million subscribers in just a week of its launch. Listen to this podcast
Topics
Podcast | Tesla | Chatbots
https://mybs.in/2b2s4qw
OpenAI announces ChatGPT chatbot: What is it, how it works, and limitations
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?
The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?
TMS Ep307: Elon Musk & Twitter, B-schools, Markets, FTX's implosion
The shares of US electric car major Tesla have crashed nearly 50 per cent since hitting the peak of $400 in January. Most investors blame Elon Musk’s Twitter “antics” for this. Similar investor sentiments also echoed in a recent Morgan Stanley survey. But Musk looks unperturbed. He is always on the move.
A recent technological invention from a research firm he founded is making quite a wave now. ChatGPT, a dialogue-based AI chatbot which not just answers your questions but strikes a conversation too, has got over a million subscribers in just a week of its launch. Listen to this podcast to know more.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU