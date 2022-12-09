Podcast: What is ChatGPT and why has it taken the Internet by storm?

The shares of US electric car major have crashed nearly 50 per cent since hitting the peak of $400 in January. Most investors blame Elon Musk’s Twitter “antics” for this. Similar investor sentiments also echoed in a recent Morgan Stanley survey. But Musk looks unperturbed. He is always on the move.

A recent technological invention from a research firm he founded is making quite a wave now. ChatGPT, a dialogue-based AI chatbot which not just answers your questions but strikes a conversation too, has got over a million subscribers in just a week of its launch. Listen to this to know more.