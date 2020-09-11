Pre-bookings for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, priced Rs 149999, begin in India

South Korean electronics maker on Friday launched in India its second-generation foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Unveiled at the company’s biannual Galaxy Unboxed event in August, the foldable device was launched in global market earlier this month. Priced at Rs 1,49,999, the device is now available for pre-booking in India. It will go on sale from September 14 in mystic black and mystic bronze colours. As part of its launch offer, the device will be available with no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme for 12 months through Experience Store and online portal. It gets free access to YouTube Premium subscription for four months. Moreover, is offering Microsoft Office 365 at a discount of 22 per cent.

Z Fold 2 specifications

The second-generation Galaxy Fold gets a big screen on both outside and inside. On the front, the device gets a 6.2-inch screen of HD+ resolution stretched in tall 25:9 aspect ratio. It is a super AMOLED panel, which covers the entire front (one-side) leaving limited bezels on its sides.

On the inside, the secondary display is now a 7.6-inch unit with no massive notch but a Infinity-O shaped punch-hole for front camera. It is a dynamic AMOLED 2X screen of 120Hz refresh rate and QXGA+ (2208 x 1768) resolution. For longevity, the secondary screen is covered with Samsung Ultra Thing Glass (UTG), which is touted to be stronger compared to the one seen on the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung has improved the hinge mechanism on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Named Hideaway Hinge, it leaves limited gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles, according to Samsung. The new hinge mechanism allows the device to stand on its own at 75 to 115 degree angles.

Optics get an upgrade too on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It features a 12-megapixel based triple-camera set-up, including an optically stabilised 12-megapixel primary sensor of an f1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor of an f2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field-of-view, and an optical stabilised 12MP telephoto lens. The cover camera on the outside display features a 10MP sensor of an f2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 pairs the Samsung Flex Mode and App continuity for improved user experience. Moreover, the multi-window gets an upgrade too for easy windows resizing and content drag and drop support.

Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ system-on-chip. The device has a dual-battery of 4,500 mAh capacity, supported by fast wired and wireless charging solutions.