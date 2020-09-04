PUBG ban to upset Tencent's 'chicken dinner' in India

The government’s recent ban on ‘Playerunknown's Battlegrounds’ (PUBG), the most popular gaming app in the country — besides 117 other Chinese apps — is expected to make a major dent in Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings’ India revenues.

The latest ban on 118 Chinese apps follows India’s earlier ban on 59 Chinese apps amid escalating border tensions between the two countries. According to App Annie, which tracks apps globally, PUBG was ranked first in July by revenues from customers who downloaded the app from Google Play or Apple ...