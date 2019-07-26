PUBG Lite launched for Android phones with up to 2GB RAM: Know what is new

Tencent Games and Corp on July 26 announced a lighter and faster version of its famous battle royale gaming title, the Mobile. Named Mobile Lite, the new variant of the mobile game is now available on Google Play Store. The game is designed to work with with less than 2 GB of RAM, so this makes it compatible with budget and affordable with limited hardware resources as well.

Like the original PUBG, the Lite edition is built with Unreal Engine 4. Therefore, it is optimised for devices with smaller RAM but does not compromise on the gameplay experience — according to a statement issued by the company. The Lite version of the game features a smaller map for 60 players with a playtime of around 10 minutes. It has an installation pack of 400 MB, which makes it compatible with devices that have limited hardware resources, such as internal storage and RAM.

Enhanced aim assist: The game supports auxiliary aim assist, which makes aiming the target simpler and proves useful while playing in weak network environments.

Upgrade to Winner Pass: In the Lite edition, the Winner Pass replaces the Royale Pass and will have much quicker achievement unlocks with multiple rewards on offer.

Bullet trail adjustment: The Lite edition features increased bullet speed and no bullet drop effect, for a clearer shot. This feature is especially designed to account for weak networks.

Weapon recoil suppression: This is another network-related enhancement. The adherence mechanism suppresses the weapon recoil to a certain amount, which facilitates game-control and makes for a better experience in weak networks. Different guns have different gun pressure effects, highlighting the different experience of each weapon.

Extended time to kill: The game features extended survival time, which would enhance players’ survivability during firefights and aggressive play.

Location display: The map exposes a shooter within the mini-map’s range, providing simplified battle information extraction and increased battle speed.

Players will now be able to heal themselves in all stance, except when they are prone. This speeds up the game pace and increase survivability.

Building areas/supplies optimisation: Complementing smaller maps, building density and loot frequency has been increased to expedite the looting process and enhance the battle progression.

Map quality optimisation: The game will also feature optimised map quality and parachute-loading screen.

RPG and new firearm integration: In the Lite version, players get to experience a new weapon in select game modes only, allowing a chance to form new attack and defence tactics.