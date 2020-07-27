Qualcomm announces Quick Charge 5 charging platform for Android smartphones

American chipmaker on Monday announced Quick Charge 5 technology for Successor to the Quick Charge 4, the new fast protocol has a rated power output of up to 100W. The technology is currently being tested and expected to appear in commercial devices in third quarter of this year. Currently, it is supported on Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus mobile platforms.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge.

We are proud to expand our technology portfolio and make accessible 100W+ charging a commercial reality,” said Ev Roach, VP Product Management, Technologies, Inc.

With regard to power efficacy and thermals, Qualcomm said "Quick Charge 5 incorporates 12 separate voltage, current and temperature protections, including USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V. It also runs 10 degrees Celsius cooler than Quick Charge 4. The Quick Charge 5 enables Dual/Triple Charge technology, adaptive input voltage, INOV4, Qualcomm Battery Saver and the new Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology, which work together to maximise power transfer efficiency, increase safety and help extend the battery life cycle on a users’ device.”

Quick Charge 5 compatibility

Backwards compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4, and 4+, the Quick Charge 5 is a fast-charging platform primary aimed at It supports up to 100W charging capabilities within the same footprint as the previous 45W solution, cutting down on users’ need to purchase additional Quick Charge-certified accessories for devices. The Quick Charge 5 is optimised to take advantage of both USB-PD and Type-C technologies, addressing future requirements.