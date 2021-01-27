Quick reviews: Wings Vibe, Noise Vibe 5W, ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro, Mivi Roam 2

Here is a quick review of affordable true wireless and from Wings Lifestyle, Noise, Zebronics, and Mivi



Wings Vibe earbuds





Wings Vibe is a pair of true wireless earbud from the stable of Wings Lifestyle. It boasts a 6mm graphene audio drivers and dual microphones for voice calls. Being an in-ear earbuds, the Wings Vibe offer passive noise isolation. The offer around six hours of on-battery time on a single charge and around 18 hours of playback with the charging case.

Available in Black, Blue, White, and Grey colour options, the TWS pair supports Bluetooth 5.1 and have IPX5 rating for protection against water.

What is good: The Wings Vibe support touch controls with an impressive touch response, something even the expensive earbuds struggle to get right. When it comes to sound quality, the treble is clear and the vocals is decent too.

What could have been better: The sound output is devoid of bass and that spoils the experience.

The Wings Vibe is priced at Rs 2,499.

ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro wireless earbuds

Homegrown audio system and lifestyle accessories brand recently launched the Zeb-Sound Bomb Q Pro wireless earbuds with Qualcomm aptX codec for high-quality audio streaming.

Priced at Rs 4,199, the earbuds are IPX7 rated for protection against sweat and water. Besides, the earbuds offer passive noise cancellation and wireless charging. The earbuds are touted to have the playback time of 6-8 hours, with an additional up to 35 hours battery with the case. The charging case supports wireless and wired charging. Thankfully, it has a USB-C port for charging.

Verdict

For the price, the earbuds from are a treat for anyone looking for TWS earbuds in budget. The Qualcomm aptX support, IPX7 rating, and 35-hour battery life, wireless charging support make ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro a worthy option. Moreover, they have responsive touch controls. As for the shortcomings, the sound output feels a bit botched up, considering the bass and treble overlap if you listen to loud genres.

Noise Vibe 5W portable Bluetooth speaker

The Noise Vibe 5W portable Bluetooth speaker hits all the right notes with a surprisingly thumping bass and clear sound output. Weighing 300 gm, the square-shaped speaker has tear-resistant mesh and comes in four pastel shades giving it a minimal look.

The 5-watt deliver a deep and powerful sound and to make it louder, you can pair it with another Vibe 5W speaker and play your music in sync. With an IPX7 rating, it can easily handle water splashes as well.

It has 4 distinctive playing modes to choose from -- FM Radio, Bluetooth, TF card, and Aux cable. Besides, the speaker has a dedicated button for voice assistant (Siri and Google Assistant).

Noise claims the portable Bluetooth speaker offers a 9-hour battery life on a single charge, and I managed to get around 7-8 hours of battery time easily with intermittent usage.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 1,299, Noise Vibe 5W is recommended to those looking for a small portable speaker that can be carried anywhere easily.

Mivi Roam 2

Hyderabad-based Mivi recently launched the Mivi Roam 2, a successor to Mivi Roam. The Mivi Roam 2 has what the company says 'aircraft-grade' Aluminium grill at the front, making it a stand-out in the portable segment. Besides, it has rubberized finish for good grip and durability. The tiny speaker weighs around 200g, which makes it easy to carry anywhere.

The 5W speaker has a punchy bass and loudness enough to cover a room. To make it even better, you can also connect two Mivi Roam 2 speakers. The overall sound output is well balanced and considering the price range, it's worthy of all praise. The IP67 Waterproof rating adds to the value. Mivi Roam 2 packs in a 2000mAh battery, the company claims a 24-hour backup and in our experience, it was close to 16-17 hours easily.

Verdict





Priced at Rs 1,139, the Mivi Roam 2 is one of the impressive tiny portable speakers available in entry-level wireless speakers segment. For its price, the speaker offers good audio output and a premium design.