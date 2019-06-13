Radar imaging satellites to enhance India's surveillance capabilities

The recent air strike by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan’s Balakot, which caught the attention of the entire country, was certainly a terrific example of the capability of the country’s armed forces. However, the dramatic strike was also aided by the information and images received from the ring of all-seeing radar imaging satellites built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

For the last few years, these satellites have been constant sentinels in our skies and have given ground information to an extent not possible earlier. For example, the Cartosat 2-series ...