Realme 10 smartphone with MediaTek Helio G99 chip launched: Details here

Expanding its smartphone line-up in India, Chinese smartphone maker on Monday launched the 10. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations at Rs 13,999 and 16,999, respectively. It will be available for purchase on online store, Flipkart and select retail stores from January 15. On the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank card transactions.

“Continuing with our commitment to empowering the youth through cutting-edge technologies at affordable price points, we have introduced the realme 10 which brings the segment's slimmest design, powerful MediaTek Helio G99 Processor that delivers excellent performance, best-in-class features. We can't wait for users to get their hands on realme 10 and more such products coming this year,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, .

Realme 10: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the Realme 10 sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. Camera features include panoramic view, timelapse, portrait mode, ultra macro, AI beauty, slow motion, night vision, pro mode, HDR, and dual capture. It boots Android 12 operating system-based Realme UI 3.0.

Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the phone supports 33W SuperVOOC wired charging. Realme claims that the smartphone offers more than 30 hours of battery life for continued phone calls and over 50 hours of music streaming. It has a proximity sensor, gyroscope, compass and acceleration sensor. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for storage expansion, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers. It comes in clash white and rush black colour variants.