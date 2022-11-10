Realme 10 with AMOLED screen, MediaTek Helio G99 unveiled: Details here

Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday unveiled the 10. Successor to the 9, the smartphone is likely to launch in India soon. The 4G smartphone boasts a big capacity 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast-wired charging, and Android 12-based Realme UI. Below are the smartphone details:



Realme 10: Specifications



The Realme 10 is powered by the Helio G99 processor, which comes with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for graphics. It sports a 6.4-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations. It boots Android 12 operating system-based Realme UI. It has a dual-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor. The camera features includes LED flash, HDR and panorama mode.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast wired charging. The company claims that the charger takes about 28 minutes to charge up to 50 per cent battery. Other features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, a USB-C port for charging and data transfers, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM slots, in-built GPS, and 4G network. It supports a microSD card for storage expansion – up to 1TB. The Realme 10 comes in clash white and rush black colour.

In comparison, the Realme 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It has a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W fast wired charging. It sports a 6.4-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes in meteor black, sunburst gold, and stargaze white colours.