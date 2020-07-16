Realme 125W UltraDART Flash Charging solution for smartphones unveiled

on Thursday introduced the next iteration of its wired flash charge technology, the 125W UltraDART flash solution. Realme’s new tech seems similar to the OPPO’s 125W flash charge tech, which was unveiled a day before. However, it seems to be limited to smartphones and does not support other devices like laptops and other smartphones that tech does.

According to Realme, the 125W UltraDART flash charge technology can charge a 4,000 mAh battery to 33 per cent of its rated capacity in about three minutes, and 100 per cent in about 20 minutes.

With regard to thermals, claims that the tech keeps the smartphone temperature under 40 degree centigrade to facilitate fast and safe charging speed. “The 125W UltraDART focuses on both efficiency and safety, by adopting direct charging, to avoid any potential charging accidents with multi-layer protection. Not only does it support charging even when the screen is on and games are being played, but 125W UltraDART also makes smartphones charge much faster, more safely, and with added comfort,” Realme said in a statement. ALSO READ: OPPO details 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wireless charge tech, and more

The new fast charging tech is expected to come to Realme smartphones soon. According to the company, the tech will not be limited to company’s premium models but at other price points, too.

“As a ‘Popularizer of Tech Trendsetting Life’, Realme builds on its “Dare to Leap” philosophy to gradually bring industry-leading smartphone charging technologies to more price segments, rather than just flagship products. Young users, across the globe, can savour the always-on, super-fast speed without any price constraints,” the statement added.