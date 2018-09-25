Realme 2 Pro with 8GB RAM, waterdrop notch-based screen to launch on Sep 27

Chinese smartphone brand recently separated from Oppo and launched the 2 in India at a starting price of Rs 8,990. At the launch, the company also announced its plans to launch a Pro edition. The 2 Pro, scheduled to be unveiled on September 27 in India, is expected to be major upgrade.

Based on the teasers shared by the company on its social media platforms, the is expected to get a waterdrop design notch-based screen, unlike the wide notch screen in the Realme 2. The phone is also confirmed to get a dual camera module on its back. However, the lens configurations are not yet confirmed. A recent teaser also confirmed that the smartphone would get an 8GB RAM variant. Powering the device would be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 system-on-chip (SoC) with artificial intelligence capabilities.

The Realme gradient design has been one of the key differentiating factors in the company's smartphones.

However, the is expected to trade off the gradient design language for a regular glass build. The phone is expected to have a design similar to that of the Oppo F9 Pro, which also has a waterdrop design screen. However, to maintain the differentiating factor, the would feature a regular glass back, instead of the gradient design glass back seen in the Oppo F9 Pro.

We are done teasing you! Experience the unlimited with the #Realme2Pro’s 8GB RAM. Loved this surprise? #MaxPowerMaxStyle Know more: https://t.co/s7S2hkWV7F pic.twitter.com/BfRDlocsT5 — Realme (@realmemobiles) September 21, 2018

By comparison, the recently launched Realme 2 sports a 6.2-inch fullHD+ screen with a notch, accommodating the selfie camera, earpiece and sensors. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, mated with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, respectively. The phone has a dual-camera module on its back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 2MP depth-sensing lens. In terms of design, the Realme 2 has a glass body with a metallic chassis. The glass back has Realme’s gradient design that the company introduced with the Realme 1 last year. The phone is priced at Rs 8,990 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and 10,990 for the 64GB/4GB variant.