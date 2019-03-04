Realme 3 with Helio P70 SoC, gradient design launched: Know price and specs

Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand owned by technology-based conglomerate BKK Electronics, on March 4 launched the 3 in India. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will go on sale from March 12 at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage variants, respectively. This is an introductory price, applicable only on the first one million units. As part of the launch offer, the company is offering Rs 500 instant cashback to HDFC bank customers.

The successor to the 2 (review), the 3 is powered by Mediatek Helio P70 octa-core system-on-chip (SoC), mated with Mali-G72 graphic processing unit. The phone boots an Android Pie-based ColourOS 6.0 operating system, which is customised to provide the experience of both -- stock Android and personalised user interface.

The has a 6.22-inch LCD IPS screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a waterdrop notch at the top, accommodating the front camera. The phone comes in two colour options – radiant black and dynamic blue.

Both the colours come in gradient starry design plastic back.

Apart from a fingerprint scanner, the phone sports vertically stacked dual cameras at the back with a yellow accentuated ring around the primary camera. The rear camera has a 13-megapixel primary lens of f/1.8 aperture, paired with a 2MP depth lens. There is a 13MP lens on the front for selfies. In its segment, the Realme 3 is the first phone to support Nightscape mode, which improves the imaging output in low-light conditions. The phone’s camera also supports Chroma boost mode, which the company claim helps enhancing colours, highlighting details and dynamic range of the shots.

The phone is powered by 4,230 mAh battery. It supports artificial intelligence-based optimisation, which the company claims enhances the battery’s overall endurance by up to 10 per cent. For technology enthusiasts, the phone comes with an unlocked bootloader.