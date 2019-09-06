Realme 5 review: Impressive smartphone with quad camera, long battery

The budget smartphone space is cluttered, but if you look closely, you can easily pick the right device for you. is known for bringing feature-heavy devices with aggressive pricing, and has done it yet again with one of its recent offerings.

5 is a stripped-down version of 5 Pro and the successor to Realme 3 smartphone. With a price range starting from Rs 9,999 (3GB RAM, 32GB storage), the smartphone boasts a quad-camera set up, a powerful processor and a 5,000-mAH battery.

But does the feature-heavy offering from Realme ring a bell with the performance-hungry users? Let's find out.

Realme 5 design

In terms of overall design, Realme's latest offering has a 6.5-inch HD Plus (720×1,600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The diamond pattern on the back has been updated to a more crystalline design, giving it a neat look.

The smartphone has a polycarbonate body with a laminated plastic back that makes it susceptible to fingerprints. The crystalline pattern and gradient design look striking, though. There is also a waterdrop-style notch at the front that houses the selfie camera. The phone is a bit bulky and due to its screen size, single-hand use gets difficult. The bottom of the phone has a speaker, headphone socket and a micro-USB charging port.





The fingerprint sensor at the rear is within reach and responds quickly. The speed at which facial recognition works is impressive. It fared fine in low light, too.

Battery

Realme 5 boasts a 5,000-mAH battery and as per expectation, it lasted quite a while even with moderate-to-heavy use on regular basis. On a rough account, it easily lasted for over a day with heavy camera usage and a few games of PUBG, besides regular calls, texts, and music streaming. However, it lacks fast charging support, so you'd have to be patient as it takes its own sweet time to fully charge.

Display

The front has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The bezels are minimal and there is a dewdrop notch housing the selfie camera.

The brightness is sharp but a full HD screen may have added to the experience, considering the size of the screen. The contrast is good but the colours could have been vivid. The gesture-based navigation makes it easier to use with a single hand.



Performance:

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset with up to 128 GB of internal storage and up to 4 GB of RAM. It features the Android Pie operating system-based ColorOS 6.0 user interface, which offers a customised skin.

There's hardly anything to point out when it comes to performance. the overall experience was good with the phone faring well on speed. It can easily handle heavy usage, and the switch from playing a heavy game to camera or texting is smooth. However, the phone is a bit bulky and difficult to hold, so, you can't expect a rough usage.

The phone lacks Widevine L1 support, though, which limits its ability to play content from over-the-top platforms in HD resolution.





Camera:

The quad-camera set up is one of the key highlights of the phone and considering the price, it's quite a deal. Other than the 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, it offers 8-megapixel wide-angle camera of 119-degree field of view, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. One the front you have the 13 MP camera.

The camera setup produces fine images with crisp details and clear saturation. The portrait mode delivers fine pictures with blurred backgrounds, even while maintaining the minor details. I felt the camera doesn't over-blurr and that makes the close-up shots look good. The ultra-wide angle lens lacks autofocus but you can use Nightscape with it. I was able to get a good view under the frame so it did the job well. Also, I expected some grains with the ultra-wide mode, but the picture was fine.





The only issue was it took some time to get used to the interface while using different lens options, but after a few days, one gets used to it.





Verdict:

Considering the price tag of Rs 11,999 (4GB RAM, 128GB Storage version), Realme 5 offers a slew of features without compromising on performance. The camera setup is impressive and the battery allows the user to make full use of the phone. Quick-Charge support and full HD screen would have added to the package but the price point and the features offered don't leave space for complaints.