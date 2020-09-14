Realme 7 Pro review: An all-rounder better than predecessor and peers

The 7 Pro is an interesting product in the midrange smartphone segment. From an AMOLED screen and lightweight build to 65W fast charger and 64-megapixel-based quad-camera set-up on the back, the phone seems to have everything to justify its midrange moniker. Additionally, there are features like Dolby Atmos-tuned dual stereo speakers with hi-res audio support that most other in the segment lack. The 7 Pro will surely be an unmatched deal if it delivers the experience it promises. But does it? Let’s find out:

7 Pro: Design

The Realme 7 Pro brings meaningful design upgrades over predecessor Realme 6 Pro. Though it carries over the plastic construction of the previous iteration, the upgrades are seen in the form factor and build quality. It is compact, sturdy and has a lightweight design that makes it easy to hold and operate. For novelty, it boasts a two-tone gradient reflective design with matte texture on the back cover. The two-tone design theme makes it look different from other and attracts attention. The matte texture protects it from fingerprint smudges and adds some level of protection from scratches too. The phone’s rear camera module protrudes, but not so much as to bring a distraction to the rear profile. Moreover, the two-tone design is part of the camera module too and adds a touch of refinement to the phone’s design.

Overall, the Realme 7 Pro has a good build with no loose ends anywhere. It is a phone with perfect size and offers a great in-hand feel. Moreover, the build is minimal, with no extras to add any sort of distraction.

Realme 7 Pro: Display

The Realme 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen of the fullHD+ resolution. The screen has Gorilla Glass layered on top for protection against scratches and smudges. It is a flat glass with slightly curved edges (not the two-side curved screen) that makes it easy to use, especially with the phone’s gesture-based navigation. The screen leaves reasonable bezels at the top and on sides, and a fairly large one at the bottom. The bottom bezel is a distraction, but not if you use the phone in vertical orientation. Speaking of distraction, the screen has a punch-hole on the top-left side for the phone’s front camera. Though the phone’s user interface is optimised to not let the cut-out area cause any distraction, it comes in the way of on-screen content, especially if the content has bright colours.

The screen is bright, vivid and responsive. It is a panel of 60Hz refresh rate, which might pinch some, considering there are some other phones in this segment with screens of 90Hz refresh rate, including its predecessor the Realme 6 Pro. However, the Realme 7 Pro compensates for the lack of higher refresh rate by using a super AMOLED panel, and it is a good one. It is colourful and works great in all lighting conditions. Moreover, one must give it to Realme for optimising the UI to deliver the screen experience, which is as good as the IPS LCD screen of the 90Hz refresh rate. You need to see it to believe it. From smooth UI movements to swift transition and quick scrolling, there is no way one finds it wanting in smoothness. Complementing the display is its always-on mode, which shows time, date and other relevant information on the phone’s lock screen. The screen boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is slow and inaccurate but gets the job done in most cases.

Realme 7 Pro: Camera

The Realme 7 Pro’s quad-camera set-up on the back features a 64-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX 682) of an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.3 aperture and 119-degree field of view (FoV), a portrait sensor, and a monochrome sensor of an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the phone has a 32MP sensor of an f/2.5 aperture.

The primary sensor works well across lighting conditions. It captures a good amount of detail without any visible noise or distortion. Though the sensor captures saturated colours, which might not please everyone, it does not compromise on dynamic range, highlight and shadow details. The ultra-wide sensor is good for landscape shots. It works well but captures noise even in daylight conditions. However, the sensor straightens the barrel effect and the images it takes look uniform and free from any visible distortion. The macro sensor is decent, if not exceptional. It takes fine shots once you understand the trick of using it. Overall, the rear camera set-up is versatile and its utility goes beyond regular point-and-shoot imaging.

Primary camera

Ultra-wide camera

Day-light (primary)

Dayl-light (close-up)

64MP Ultra

Outdoor (Primary)

The camera features several modes, including the commonly used night mode, 64MP mode and manual mode. Besides, it boasts features like the starry night mode, manual mode for videos and colour filters in the night mode. These value-added features take the Realme 7 Pro imaging several notches above what you get in most midrange For example, the night mode’s colour filters might not add much value in lowlight shots but adds a creative touch to photos taken in day light. Yes, the night mode and its colour filters can be used in daylight conditions and the results come out well. Similarly, the manual mode for videos throws open another videography option that one can explore and experiment with.

Night colour filter

Night colour filter

Original

Night colour filter

Night colour filter

Lowlight

Night mode

The front camera is good for selfies and video calls. However, it is not best suited for group selfies due to a narrow FoV. Though it applies the beauty filter, the output looks balanced with neutral colours. For lowlight selfies, the Realme 7 Pro has a selfie night mode that works well but requires stable hands for finer output.

Realme 7 Pro: Performance

The Realme 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone boots Android 10 operating system-based Realme UI. Details aside, the performance is good. It works fine as a daily driver for most tasks and handles processor- and-graphic-intensive jobs well. There are no thermal issues but the phone gets a little warm when made to handle heavy-duty operations. Complementing the performance is the user experience. The Realme UI has come a long way in this — it looks and works seamlessly. The phone comes with bloatware installed, but most of it is from Realme and aimed to improve user experience.

Realme 7 Pro: Battery

Powering the Realme 7 Pro is a 4,500mAh battery, which keeps the show going for around a day on normal usage. Processor- and graphic-intensive jobs drains its battery quickly and with disciplined use of such apps and tasks you get a full day’s on-battery time. Thankfully, the phone comes with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charger, which takes around 35-40 minutes to charge a completely drained battery to full. The charging time is quick and it makes other fast chargers look slow in comparison.

Realme 7 Pro review: Verdict

Starting at Rs 19,999, the Realme 7 Pro is an all-round smartphone with meaningful upgrades that make it better than predecessor and peers. If its plastic construction and screen of 60Hz refresh rate bother you, be assured that these are just small compromises in exchange for the phone’s all-round capability. It is a complete package with novel design, good display and optics with useful value-added features, swift performance, and industry-leading battery charging time. There is no reason for not liking the Realme 7 Pro, but do check out the OnePlus Nord (review) and Samsung Galaxy M51 if you want options to compare before finalising your pick.